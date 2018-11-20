Laura Davies Announced As Solheim Cup Vice Captain

Expand The Perfect Christmas Gift: subscribe to Golf Monthly from just £41.99

“I’m delighted to have Laura alongside me on the journey to Gleneagles.

“She is hugely respected by the players and has a great sense of humour, which will bring a bit of levity.

“Her experience speaks for itself: she has played in 12 Solheim Cups, on both winning teams and losing teams, she has won 87 titles around the world and has been the lynchpin of the Ladies European Tour for the last 30 years.

“The players that will be in the team have such respect for her that if any of them need a question answered, they will listen to Laura.”

Matthew was initially unsure whether Davies would accept the vice captaincy role, as the four-time Major winner has in the past said that she never wants to be Solheim Cup captain, but she could not have been keener.

Davies said: “I’m delighted and honoured to have been asked to be a vice captain for the first time by Catriona.

“She sent me a text message when I was doing commentary at The Ryder Cup and I thought, ‘Ah, I wonder what this will be about.’

“Sure enough, she asked me if I would do it and I didn’t even have to think about it. I want to be part of the team and I hope that I can make a positive contribution and help in any way that I can.

“The Solheim Cup has always held a very special place in my heart, right from the first one in 1990. Many of my fondest memories have been made during The Solheim Cup and I’m hoping that this one, at Gleneagles, will be the best yet.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a really strong team, because we have some great players now. We want the American and European fans to come out in numbers, the weather to be perfect and it to be a real celebration of women’s golf. I can’t wait to get started and am looking forward to the challenge.”

Davies has won 45 Ladies European Tour titles and 20 LPGA titles.

She recently completed a clean sweep of majors on the Legends Tour, with her win at the inaugural US Senior Women’s Open and the Senior LPGA Championship.

In addition to her tournament victories, Davies has won a record seven Ladies European Tour Order of Merit titles.

She was the first non-American to finish at the top of the LPGA money list and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Davies has featured in four victorious Solheim Cup teams, in 1992, 2000, 2003 and 2011, winning 25 points from her 46 matches from 1990-2011.

At The 2019 Solheim Cup, the 16th staging of the contest, Europe will look to regain the trophy for the first time in six years, following the last win in Colorado.

The USA has won the last two matches in Germany and Iowa.