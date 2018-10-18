Laura Davies collected her second Senior Major of the year at the LPGA Championship

Laura Davies What’s In The Bag

Laura Davies proved she is the undisputed champion of the Senior Women’s circuit this week after she collected her second Major of the year at the Senior LPGA Championship.

A few months ago she won the US Senior Women’s Open.

Her 2018 dominance is even more impressive given that there are only two Senior Women’s Majors in the first place so she has made the limited opportunities count.

Davies shot a final round 68 including a birdie at the last to finish at eight under par and win the tournament by four strokes from Helen Alfredsson and Silvia Cavalleri.

“This is fantastic,” Davies said.

“Winning the US Senior Women’s Open was a real thrill and this is a golf course that I didn’t think I could win on. So for me, this is a real victory. I’ve always played okay around here, but I’ve never strung three rounds together. I’ve always had one big number so this is nice.”

It was the 55-year-old’s 87th professional title.

Davies has won four Majors in her career, not including the two Senior Majors, and is the LET’s all-time wins leader with 45 titles and is surely going to be in the Hall of Fame soon.

Davies continues to add to her illustrious career.

Laura Davies Whats In The Bag?

Driver: Lynx Parallax

Fairway: Black Cat 3-wood

Hybrid: Lynx Parallax 17 degree, Tour Blade 2-iron

Irons: Lynx Parallax Forged (4-9)

Wedges: Tour Model (50, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Red Ball

A Solheim Cup legend, Davies recently commentated at the 2018 Ryder Cup as Europe secured a momentous victory at Le Golf National.

