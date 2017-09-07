Englishman Lee Slattery was in Crans Montana watching on Facetime when his partner gave birth to their second child

Lee Slattery Reveals He Watched Child Born On Facetime

Englishman Lee Slattery is now a father to two after his wife gave birth to their second child, congratulations Lee.

However, Slatts wasn’t able to make the birth as Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland is a tricky place to get to and from, so instead he watched on Facetime.

The Southport native revealed he had an indian meal to help the baby come out, it worked!

He told the European Tour, “We were actually told that you should go for an Indian and you’ll have the baby so I went for the Indian and the wife had the baby!

“Being so far out, it’s such a tricky place to get to this there was no way I could get back once I found out she was in labour so I rushed back to the apartment, and all of a sudden two hours later there was a baby.

“It was very, very exciting watching it happen. I was quite emotional as I suppose you would be not being there but she’s been great.

“I had two weeks off recently to spend time with her thinking she might be early like the first one.

“That didn’t happen obviously so I had to come away and play as I was on a good run of form.”

The European Tour tweeted: “Congratulations Lee and great to hear baby girl Penelope and wife Faye are in good health. # OEM2017”

Slattery finished second at the Czech Masters last week to win €111,110.

Congratulations Lee, keep up the good form this week!

