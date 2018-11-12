The Englishman has regained the top spot from Rory McIlroy after winning over €1m in South Africa
Lee Westwood Becomes European Tour’s All-Time Money Winner
Lee Westwood has regained the top spot in the European Tour’s career money list after his victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
That win in South Africa won him $1.25m (€1.1m), his biggest ever European Tour cheque, to take his total career prize money in Europe to €36.2m.
The Englishman was overtaken by Rory McIlroy after The Open thanks to his T2nd finish and €600,000 cheque at Carnoustie.
From there you may have thought Westwood might never regain the top spot, but a first European Tour victory in over four years was enough for him to return to the summit.
The Englishman has won over €1.8m on the European Tour this season thanks to his victory and three other top five finishes.
McIlroy is currently at €35.5m whilst Westwood’s career total is now €36.2m.
- Lee Westwood – €36.2m
- Rory McIlroy €35.5m
- Sergio Garcia – €29.2m
- Ernie Els – €28.7m
- Henrik Stenson – €28m
- Justin Rose – €27.3m
- Padraig Harrington – €25.8m
- Ian Poulter – €25m
- Colin Montgomerie – €24.5m
- Miguel Angel Jimenez – €24.2m
The 45-year-old’s European Tour career has been highlighted by Order of Merit wins in 2000 and 2009, with his biggest victories coming at the Dubai World Championship in 2009, the Dunhill Links in 2003, the Deutsche Bank SAP Championship in 2000.
Other big financial and world ranking weeks for him include the 2010 Masters and Open Championships where he was second and the 2016 Masters where he was tied-second.
Westwood’s Nedbank Golf Challenge victory was his 24th title on the European Tour which takes him into eighth place on the all-time list.
Seve Ballesteros tops the list with 50 wins whilst Westwood is four behind Ernie Els with 28.
In second is Bernhard Langer with 42, then Tiger Woods with 40, Colin Montgomerie with 31, Nick Faldo with 30 and Ian Woosnam with 29.
As well as his €36.2m European Tour winnings, Westwood has also won over $19m on the PGA Tour, although both figures include prize money from major and World Golf Championships.
