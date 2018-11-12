The Englishman has regained the top spot from Rory McIlroy after winning over €1m in South Africa

Lee Westwood Becomes European Tour’s All-Time Money Winner

Lee Westwood has regained the top spot in the European Tour’s career money list after his victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

That win in South Africa won him $1.25m (€1.1m), his biggest ever European Tour cheque, to take his total career prize money in Europe to €36.2m.

The Englishman was overtaken by Rory McIlroy after The Open thanks to his T2nd finish and €600,000 cheque at Carnoustie.

From there you may have thought Westwood might never regain the top spot, but a first European Tour victory in over four years was enough for him to return to the summit.

The Englishman has won over €1.8m on the European Tour this season thanks to his victory and three other top five finishes.

McIlroy is currently at €35.5m whilst Westwood’s career total is now €36.2m.