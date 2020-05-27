The Englishman has acknowledged it isn't worth the travel implications of heading over to America right now.

Lee Westwood: “Not Worth It” To Play PGA Tour Events Amidst Travel Restrictions

Englishman Lee Westwood has acknowledged that it is ‘not worth it’ to play in the early PGA Tour events set to start in June because of international travel restrictions.

The PGA Tour is set to restart on the 11th of June at Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge with the RBC Heritage and Travellers Championship following in consecutive weeks.

However, despite being pencilled in to play the first two tournaments thanks to a top-50 world ranking, Westwood has said he won’t be playing.

“Right now I won’t be playing them, not with having to leave here two weeks before, quarantine, then play the two tournaments, then come back here and quarantine again,” Westwood said to the Golf Channel.

“It’s six weeks for two tournaments, and to me that’s just not worth it. And it’s not worth taking the risk if everybody thinks that those kind of precautions have got to be in place. I don’t feel like golf’s a priority if it’s that severe.”

Indeed it also looks like travel restrictions will see Westwood miss the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

Westwood is hosting the BetFred British Masters at Close House this year which will take place from July 30th to the 2nd of August. The PGA Championship is set to take place a week later so if the current guidelines remain in place then he will likely miss it.

Westwood himself acknowledged that “it looks that way.”

Westwood also supports a cautious approach to restarting the game especially in terms of the presence of fans.

“It’s a tough situation. We can’t afford anything to go wrong, and this virus to spread any more than it has done,” he said.

“It’s going to be a fine line, and it’s a balance between having the tournaments but limiting the spread of the virus. Obviously people want something to watch, and it’s a good way to kick-start your economy. But also we don’t want a second wave (of the virus), so we have to make sure we’re very, very safe.”

Westwood is one of several golfers based outside of the United States currently pondering their options as to where they play.

