Lee Westwood On Ryder Cup – “Not Sure I Can Take Any More”

Lee Westwood rolled back the years in Abu Dhabi at the weekend to win his 25th European Tour title to collect his 44th professional trophy.

The Englishman is now in the qualifying spots for the 2020 European Ryder Cup team after his victory, where he picked up over €1m, but he says he will only play if he qualifies for the team automatically.

The former World No.1 was a vice captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National after playing at Hazeltine in 2016, which was his 10th appearance for Team Europe.

After Paris, it looked like he may stay on the captain/vice captain side of things but he has won two Rolex Series titles since and is up to 29th in the world.

“I’m not sure I can take any more Ryder Cups,” he said after being asked about this year’s event.

“Played ten, and it was good watching the lads last time.

“But you know, obviously if there’s a chance of that, then I might as well go for it.

“It’s nice just to come out and keep proving that you’ve still got it.

“Yeah, I didn’t really feel that jarred by Hazeltine.

“You know, I’ve been on losing Ryder Cup teams, and I’ve been on seven winning ones.

“It’s a big honour to represent Europe in The Ryder Cup.

“I was joking when I said, you know, I would love to play another Ryder Cup as long as I’m good enough.

“I wouldn’t want a pick, but if I qualified, I would definitely play.

“So you know, I’ll be trying my hardest, there’s no doubt about that, but you can’t control qualifying for a Ryder Cup Team.

“You can only control what you do that particular week, and obviously like this week, you win lots of points and it moves you up the list.

“I’ll just be trying to do the small things right and it will lead on to the big things, like qualifying for The Ryder Cup Team and other things like that.”

