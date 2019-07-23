The Englishman will head back to Augusta next year for the first time since 2017

Lee Westwood Qualifies For 2020 Masters

Lee Westwood recorded a T4th finish at the Open Championship to book his return to Augusta.

The Englishman has missed out on The Masters for the last two years but earns a spot for 2020 after finishing inside the top four at Portrush.

Westwood has made 18 Masters appearances with six top 10s, most notably in 2010 when he was runner-up to Phil Mickelson.

He was also T2nd in 2016, finishing behind his fellow Yorkshireman and final round playing partner Danny Willett.

“It would be brilliant,” Westwood said of a possible Masters return.

“Augusta is a very special place. And I played great in the past, I had a chance to win it.

“Augusta is another one I don’t strictly think it’s a bomber’s paradise, although I think it helps.

“If you’ve played it a lot and you play it well, there’s a lot of repeat winners.

“I feel like I can get it around there. I’ve had a couple of close calls, second a couple of times and third a couple of times.

“So, yeah, not to count chickens, but it would be lovely to go back.”

Westwood closed with a 73 at Royal Portrush to finish T4th for his best Major finish since the 2016 Masters.

He ended the week tied with Brooks Koepka at six under, one back of Tony Finau in third.

Westwood is now up to 52nd in the world, his highest ranking since April 2017.