The Englishman played sublime golf at Abu Dhabi Golf Club to win by two-strokes.

Lee Westwood Wins 25th European Tour Title In Abu Dhabi

Englishman Lee Westwood shot a final-round 67 to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by two strokes from Victor Perez as well as fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

In the process the 46-year-old won his 25th European Tour title and he also earned the honour of winning an event in four different decades which is testament to his consistency at the top of the game.

Westwood looked imperious all day as five birdies through 15 holes gave him a two-shot lead heading to the last three holes. He bogeyed the 16th to give the chasing pack hope however he routinely parred the 17th and played the 18th perfectly to setup a simple two-putt birdie.

“I had a little slip at 16 but I hit some good shots coming in,” Westwood told Sky Sports.

“It’s been a good week. I am just really happy the way I controlled myself.

“I wasn’t paying attention to other people, I was just trying to control my emotions.”

It was his 44th worldwide win and it means he has won European titles in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Speaking about the prospect of playing in another Ryder Cup, he said;

“It was good watching last time but if there is chance to get in the team I will obviously go for it.”

Given the tweet below, it appears Westwood celebrated big time too!

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Presented by EGA Leaderboard

1. Lee Westwood -19

T2. Tommy Fleetwood -17

T2. Victor Perez -17

T2. Matthew Fitzpatrick -17

5. Louis Oosthuizen -15

T6. Ross Fisher -14

T6. Shaun Norris -14

T8. Bernd Wiesberger -13

T8. Martin Kaymer -13

T8. Sergio Garcia -13

T8. Scott Jamieson -13

