Lee Westwood wins Nedbank Golf Challenge

England’s Lee Westwood fired a superb final round of 64 in Sun City to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player by three shots over Spain’s Sergio Garcia.

Lee Westwood carded an eight-under-par 64 to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player. It was his first Rolex Series title and his first European Tour win since 2014.

Westwood began the final round at the Gary Player CC three shots back of Sergio Garcia, but he was quickly on level terms after a spectacular eagle three at the second hole.

Westwood, Garcia and home favourite Louis Oosthuizen battled it out through the final 18 holes and it was the Englishman who came out on top. The 45-year-old birdied five of his last eight holes to take to the front and pull away from his rivals.

In claiming the win, Westwood took a 24th European Tour title and his first since the 2014 Maybank Malaysian Open. It was the third time he had won this event. After four years away from the winner’s circle, Westwood was delighted to be back on top.

“I’m a bit emotional, to be honest,” he said. “You’re never sure whether you’re going to be able to do it again. Until now my emotions have felt really under control all day which is what I’ve been working hard on. I was just trying to hit fairways and stick to my game-plan and hit it in the right places.”

Sergio Garcia finished in second place with Oosthuizen third and Ross Fisher fourth.

China’s Haotong Li needed to win in Sun City to have any chance of claiming the Race to Dubai title next week in Dubai. He had a good run at it and signed for a closing 65. But he wasn’t able to get close to Westwood and, after he finished tied for fifth, the Race to Dubai crown is now guaranteed to go to either Francesco Molinari or Tommy Fleetwood.

Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player

Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

8-11 November

Purse: $7,500,000 Par: 72

1 Lee Westwood (Eng) 71 69 69 64 273

2 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 64 71 71 70 276

3 Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 69 67 72 69 277

4 Ross Fisher (Eng) 71 72 67 70 280

T5 Haotong Li (Chn) 71 70 75 65 281

T5 Matt Wallace (Eng) 69 72 73 67 281

7 Thomas Detry (Bel) 75 66 68 73 282

8 Aaron Rai (Eng) 72 68 75 68 283

T9 Chris Paisley (Eng) 72 75 70 67 284

T9 Darren Fichardt (RSA) 74 67 71 72 284

