The Englishman won his first Race to Dubai title after finishing 2nd at the DP World Tour Championship.

Lee Westwood Wins The Race To Dubai Despite Fitzpatrick Victory

Lee Westwood emerged victorious on a tense final day to win his second Race To Dubai title.

This came thanks to a 2nd place finish during the DP World Tour Championship, an event won by Matthew Fitzpatrick by one stroke.

The final day on the Earth Course saw several players in the hunt for both honours with Patrick Reed the man to overhaul in terms of the Race To Dubai. He had shot an eight-under 64 earlier in the week however could only muster a final round 70 which left the door ajar for someone to nab the season-ending victory.

Westwood did just that thanks to a 70 and three-rounds of 68 to get to 14-under, just one stroke behind Fitzpatrick.

As mentioned above this is the 2nd time Westwood has won the Race To Dubai after he won the prize the first year it was introduced back in 2009. This shows just how incredible Westwood’s longevity at the top has been and we can go one step further too.

The Race To Dubai replaced the European Tour’s Order of Merit in 2009 but Westwood won the Order of Merit back in 2000 which means he has been competing at the top for two decades now.

Fitzpatrick shot 15-under for the week in what is his biggest victory on Tour to date.

He birdied five of his opening seven holes and would go on to shoot 68 on the final day to secure his 6th European Tour title.

The 26-year-old was briefly projected to also end the season as European No 1, only for Westwood to claim solo second and jump ahead of Reed.