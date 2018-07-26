The 23-year-old is taking time out to focus on herself

Lexi Thompson Pulls Out Of Women’s British Open

World number five Lexi Thompson has pulled out of next week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes citing a need to “take some time to work on myself.”

The nine-time LPGA Tour winner posted her withdrawal on Instagram saying, “The events of the past year and a half (on and off the golf course) have taken a tremendous toll on me both mentally and emotionally. I have not truly felt like myself for quite some time.

“I am therefore taking this time to recharge my mental batteries, and to focus on myself away from the game of professional golf.”

The 23-year-old has had a difficult past 18 months, firstly being docked four strokes at the ANA Inspiration, the first women’s major of the year, mid-round on the final day for a rules infringement the previous day. She ultimately lost in a playoff to miss out on her second major.

That incident went viral across the golfing, and sporting, world and resulted in video replay rulings being drastically changed.

Also last year, her mother was diagnosed with cancer and was given the all clear in November.

Lexi also missed a two-footer on the 72nd hole to miss out by one at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.