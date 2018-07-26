The 23-year-old is taking time out to focus on herself
Lexi Thompson Pulls Out Of Women’s British Open
World number five Lexi Thompson has pulled out of next week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes citing a need to “take some time to work on myself.”
The nine-time LPGA Tour winner posted her withdrawal on Instagram saying, “The events of the past year and a half (on and off the golf course) have taken a tremendous toll on me both mentally and emotionally. I have not truly felt like myself for quite some time.
“I am therefore taking this time to recharge my mental batteries, and to focus on myself away from the game of professional golf.”
The 23-year-old has had a difficult past 18 months, firstly being docked four strokes at the ANA Inspiration, the first women’s major of the year, mid-round on the final day for a rules infringement the previous day. She ultimately lost in a playoff to miss out on her second major.
That incident went viral across the golfing, and sporting, world and resulted in video replay rulings being drastically changed.
Also last year, her mother was diagnosed with cancer and was given the all clear in November.
Lexi also missed a two-footer on the 72nd hole to miss out by one at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Ariya Jutanugarn finished birdie-birdie to pip her by one, although Lexi did win the $1,000,000 bonus for winning the Race to the CME Globe.
She has said that she will return at the Indy Women in Tech Championship mid-August to defend the title she won last year.
“Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I am officially withdrawing from the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open. It is extremely difficult for me not to play in this prestigious Major, but I realized recently that I need to take some time to work on myself. The events of the past year and a half (on and off the golf course) have taken a tremendous toll on me both mentally and emotionally. I have not truly felt like myself for quite some time. I am therefore taking this time to recharge my mental batteries, and to focus on myself away from the game of professional golf. Thank you all so much for your continued support. I hope to see everyone soon as I plan to defend my title at the 2018 Indy Women in Tech Championship.
Lexi”