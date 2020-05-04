Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins match to raise money for Covid-19 relief

Live Golf To Return On 17th May – Rory/DJ Vs Fowler/Wolff Skins Match

Live golf is set to return to our screens on 17th May with a special charity skins match where Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

The match, called Driving Relief, has been organised by the PGA Tour and TaylorMade, and will see at least $4m raised for Covid-19 relief.

The UnitedHealth Group have pledged $3m and Farmers Insurance have pledged another $1m birdies and eagle fund, plus there will be ways for fans to donate via text and GoFundMe.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will be playing for the American Nurses Foundation and Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff will be playing for the CDC Foundation.

The match will take place at Seminole Country Club in Florida and will follow the State’s social distancing guidelines.

The PGA Tour says that it will utilise “appropriate testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew and others on site.”

Coverage will be from 2-6pm Eastern Time (7-11pm UK Time) and be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, with pre-match coverage and the first two holes available for free on Twitter.

“We are excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“With four of the PGA Tour’s top stars in Rory, Rickie, Dustin and Matthew of Team TaylorMade participating and UnitedHealth Group serving as the foundation of charitable giving, and Farmers Insurance providing an additional bonus pool, golf fans around the world can look forward to a unique, interactive and entertaining event that will help those in need.”

“It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Rory McIlroy said.

“I’m excited and thankful to TaylorMade and UnitedHealth Group for making this event possible and providing us with the opportunity to show our support of those on the frontlines.

“I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe.

“Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17.”

