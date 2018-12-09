Louis Oosthuizen wins South African Open

Louis Oosthuizen fired a final round of 67 at Randpark GC to win the South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg by six shots from France’s Romain Langasque.

Louis Oosthuizen won his home open for the first time. He recovered well from a bad start in the final round at Randpark Golf Club to cruise to a six-shot victory in the South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg.

Oosthuizen took a three-shot lead into round four, but with two dropped shots in his first three holes, that advantage was down to just one.

A birdie on the par-5 4th and an approach to six feet on the 6th took him back into a three-shot lead and he was not seriously challenged from that point on.

A great putt on the 7th resulted in another birdie and the 2010 Open champion then drove the 9th green and got down in two to lead by five at the turn.

Frenchman Romain Langasque bogeyed the 3rd but birdies on the 4th, 6th, 9th, 12th and 13th propelled him up the leaderboard. A brilliant second to four feet on the par-five 14th set up an eagle and took him to within three of Oosthuizen.

But after finding trouble from the tee on the 16th, the Qualifying School graduate fell back to 12-under and Oosthuizen had a comfortable lead once more.

The South African put his second on the par-five 14th to two feet for an eagle and a six-shot lead and he led by seven after a stunning approach on the 16th. Despite dropping a shot on the short 17th, he cruised home to a six-shot victory.

Oosthuizen joins Bobby Locke, Gary Player, Bob Charles, Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson as the only players to have won The Open and South African Open.

“I knew today was either going to be very special or heartbreaking, he said. “I know there’s only a few that have won The Open and the SA Open so I’m very chuffed to have my name on this.”

Closing with a 66, Langasque earned one of three spots available for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush next July. 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel and England’s Oliver Wilson claimed the other two places.

Home player Jovan Rebula finished as leading amateur on six-under.

South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg

Randpark GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

6-9 December

Purse: €1,250,000 Par: 71

1 Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 62 70 67 67 266

2 Romain Langasque (Fra) 69 68 69 66 272

T3 Bryce Easton (RSA) 68 69 71 66 274

T3 Thomas Aiken (RSA) 67 68 72 67 274

T3 Oliver Wilson (Eng) 73 66 68 67 274

T3 Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 67 63 72 72 274

T7 Brandon Stone (RSA) 71 67 71 66 275

T7 Yikeun Chang (Kor) 70 65 72 68 275

T7 Anthony Michael (RSA) 67 71 69 68 275

T7 Haydn Porteous (RSA) 68 70 68 69 275

T7 Branden Grace (RSA) 66 68 71 70 275

T7 Jbe Kruger (RSA) 66 67 72 70 275

T7 Jeff Winther (Den) 68 69 68 70 275

T7 Madalisto Muthiya (Zam) 63 68 71 73 275

