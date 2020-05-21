LPGA Tour Caddie Worried As Players Allowed To Carry Own Bags

The LPGA Tour is set to allow players to carry their own bags, the Golf Channel understands

The LPGA Tour is set to announce that players will be allowed to forego the option of having a caddie for the rest of the season, according to the Golf Channel.

The Tour has been out of action since mid-February due to the Coronavirus and it looks as if competitors will be allowed to carry their own bags when play gets back underway.

It’s a bold move from the LPGA Tour and one that could potentially cost a lot of caddies a lot of money, on the face of it.

However, it should allow players who feel uncomfortable about using a local or unknown caddie to have some peace of mind that they will not be forced to socially interact with anyone and can safely resume competition.

Lydia Ko’s caddie Les Luark, who has also worked for Ariya Jutanugarn, told the Golf Channel that he is concerned and bothered after the announcement, which was told to LPGA Tour players on Wednesday via a video conference call.

“A vast majority of players appreciate what we do for a living, and this won’t impact caddies who work for those players,” Luark told the Golf Channel.

“But I think there’s a good portion of players who will take advantage of the monetary advantages they can get from this.

“Whether it’s younger players coming out of college, or Symetra Tour players who aren’t in a financially stable situation, or just players who don’t appreciate caddies, I’m concerned there will be some who think, ‘I can save $1,300 or $1,400 a week for four months by going without a caddie.’

“That bothers me.”

The LPGA Tour is planning to restart at the Marathon Classic in Ohio from 23rd-26th July.

The PGA Tour is set to begin again in three weeks at the Charles Schwab Classic in San Antonio, Texas, where caddies will still be allowed as things stand.

On this side of the pond, the European Tour is likely to resume in July at the British Masters and there could be a run of UK-based events.

