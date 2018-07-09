If the pros have air shots, what hope have we got?
WATCH: LPGA Tour Player Has Air Shot With Driver
Three-time LPGA Tour winner and Solheim Cup player Beatriz Recari reminded us of just how difficult golf is this weekend.
The Spaniard had an air shot…with a driver.
Yes, you read that right.
She’s not the only Tour Pro to have had an air shot this year, after Phil Mickelson’s whiff at Augusta, but she is certainly the only pro to have had one whilst the ball was teed up.
Her right foot slipped on the way down and she subsequently missed the ball.
Watch the video below:
She hit a lovely second drive which counted as her second shot on the hole before making a double bogey.
Open Championship Prize Money 2018
The purse has increased $250,000 on last year
Watch: Phil Mickelson Air Shot on 1st Hole at Augusta Round 3 Masters
Phil Mickelson had a shocker on the 1st…
Woods Vs Mickelson $10m Match In The Pipeline
A winner-takes-all match between the golfing legends may…
Recari missed the cut at the Thornberry Classic which was won by Kim Sei-young who was an astonishing 31-under-par.
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram