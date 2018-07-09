If the pros have air shots, what hope have we got?

WATCH: LPGA Tour Player Has Air Shot With Driver

Three-time LPGA Tour winner and Solheim Cup player Beatriz Recari reminded us of just how difficult golf is this weekend.

The Spaniard had an air shot…with a driver.

Yes, you read that right.

She’s not the only Tour Pro to have had an air shot this year, after Phil Mickelson’s whiff at Augusta, but she is certainly the only pro to have had one whilst the ball was teed up.

Her right foot slipped on the way down and she subsequently missed the ball.

Watch the video below:

She hit a lovely second drive which counted as her second shot on the hole before making a double bogey.