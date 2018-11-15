The winner of next year's CME Tour Championship will receive $1.5m. By Liam Moore
LPGA’s Season Finale Prize Money Gets Huge Increase
From 2019, The LPGA Race to the CME Globe will see a huge financial increase.
The current prize money of $2.5 million will be doubled, overcoming the US Women’s Open as the richest golfing event on the calendar.
Ariya Jutanugarn, this year’s US Open champion, received a cheque for $900,000 after defeating Kim Hyo-Joo in the playoff.
The 2019 victor will receive nearly double that amount, making the tournament even more lucrative than before.
The first prize for the 2019 CME Tour Championship winner will be a whopping $1.5m, more than 33 of the 47 mens PGA Tour events.
Mike Whan, commissioner of the LPGA believes that the news will be warmly welcomed by all those associated with the ladies Tour.
“CME Group has made a huge impact on the LPGA Tour during our nine years together and today’s news is an absolute game changer for the LPGA and its members.
“With the race to the CME Globe, we already had a grand finish to the LPGA Tour season. With these changes, it’s now bigger money, smaller field and any player in the Tour Championship can win – game on.”
Although good news for the American Tour, what about the Ladies European Tour? How do they both contrast?
Well, it’s not pretty reading for the players this side of the pond.
There is an evident gulf in the difference that women golfers are being awarded for both the American and European tours.
There are 22 Ladies European events with the average prize fund of roughly £500,000 – if you exclude the majors, it would be much less.
The LPGA Tour has many more events – ten more to be exact – and not one of the events offer a lower purse than $1.3 million plus next year’s CME Tour Championship will offer $5m.
