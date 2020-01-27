Lucas Herbert Wins Omega Dubai Desert Classic After Playoff

The Australian secured his first European Tour title in a tense playoff with Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Australian Lucas Herbert secured his first European Tour title at the 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic after a tense playoff with South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

On a tough and windy final day, which saw many of the leaders like Bryson DeChambeau, Ashun Wu and Kurt Kitayama, drop back down the leaderboard, Herbert shot a brilliant 68 as did Bezuidenhout to set-up a playoff.

After splitting the fairway with his drive, Herbert looked to have gifted the victory to Bezuidenhout after hitting what he described as possibly the worst shot of his life.

But he responded with an outstanding up and down over the water to send both players back down the 18th.

Second time around Herbert made no mistake finding the green with his second and two-putting for a birdie and the tournament victory.

Like Cameron Smith a few weeks ago, Herbert was quick to mention the tragic bushfires that have gripped Australia of late.

“There’s some pretty awful stuff happening in Australia right now with the fires and Cam Smith said it a couple of weeks ago when he won, everyone around the world is behind us and hopefully we can keep fighting harder than what I did on that first play-off hole.

“That’s nothing compared to the firefighters and volunteers that are putting out the fires so I’m sending all my love back home.”

After the win Herbert acknowledged that he would likely be celebrating in style, and looked to last weeks Abu Dhabi Championship winner Lee Westwood for advice on hangovers!

Omega Dubai Desert Classic Leaderboard

1. Lucas Herbert -9

2. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -9

T3. Adri Arnaus -7

T3. Dean Burmester -7

T3. Tom Lewis -7

T5. Kurt Kitayama -6

T5. Ashun Wu -6

T8. Bryson DeChambeau -5

T8. Mike Lorenzo-Vera -5

T8. Robert MacIntyre -5

