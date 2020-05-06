The Englishman will take up the role for the second consecutive match at Whistling Straits

Luke Donald Named European Ryder Cup Vice Captain

Luke Donald has been named as one of Padraig Harrington‘s vice captains for Team Europe at Whistling Straits.

The Englishman will take up the role for the second time after being a vice captain for Thomas Bjorn in Europe’s 17.5 – 10.5 victory at Le Golf National in 2018.

The four-time Ryder Cup player and former World No.1 joins Robert Karlsson in the role.

We’re not sure when Donald would have been announced to the public in his role, but Padraig Harrington accidentally revealing it live on Sky Sports certainly sped up the process.

Harrington was chatting on the Golf Show when he revealed he had just had a phonecall with “one of my lu- vice captains.”

“Woah I nearly said the word. I possibly did say the word there, one of my vice captains,” Harrington continued.

Harrington then asked, “Is this live?”

Watch the funny clip below:

Donald commented on the video, “I thought this was supposed to be a secret.”

The 2020 Ryder Cup is still due to take place between 25th-27th September although it is now becoming increasingly likely that fans will not be able to attend.

Harrington admitted on Sky Sports that the Ryder Cup might have to ‘take one for the team’ and play without fans.

“None of the players want a Ryder Cup without the fans,” he said.

“The reason we play the Ryder Cup is for the glory of being out there, we get the opportunity of being like a footballer out in the middle of a stadium with people cheering.

“No one wants to play behind closed door, but they [PGA of America, Ryder Cup organisers] are keeping a prudent eye on it and they know if the PGA Tour events in June go off well behind closed doors it’s a possibility.