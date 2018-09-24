The former World Number One has committed to the Dunhill Links and British Masters in October

Luke Donald To Return After Six Month Injury Absence

Former World Number One Luke Donald is to return to professional golf after six months on the sidelines with injury.

Donald, who suffered a back injury and hasn’t played since the RBC Heritage in April, will tee it up at the Dunhill Links Championship and then the British Masters the following week in early October.

The 40-year-old wrote on Twitter, “Excited to announce that I have committed to the @ dunhilllinks & @british_masters in the coming weeks.

“Have been working hard on my health, fitness and game the last couple of months, time to see how it responds with back to back weeks! Can’t wait & thx for the continued support!”

The Englishman is one of Thomas Bjorn‘s five Ryder Cup Vice Captains for the 2018 match at Le Golf National where Europe look to regain the trophy from the USA.

In April he announced he was taking some time off for back treatment, tweeting “Unfortunately after trying to play with some back pain the last few months, my team & I have decided it’s best for me to receive the recommended treatment & take the necessary time to recover.

“Gutted about this but I’m fully committed to getting back out onto the course ASAP :(”

Donald’s last appearance came at the RBC Heritage in the week after The Masters, and he will have been on the sidelines for almost six months by the time the Dunhill Links gets underway on 4th October.

In his time off he has done some commentary work with Sky and will have most likely spent a lot of time practising his short game.

We saw him at Bearwood Lakes in May and he could only hit pitch shots.

Donald’s last finish of note came at the 2017 Dunhill Links where he was T7th. He was also 2nd at last year’s RBC Heritage.

The Englishman will obviously be excited to get back out there and his Vice Captaincy at the Ryder Cup will surely get the juices flowing once again.

