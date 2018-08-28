Made in Denmark Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The European Ryder Cup points race reaches its conclusion this week at the Made in Denmark, to be contested over Thomas Bjorn’s home course of Silkeborg Ry.

The Made in Denmark at Silkeborg Ry GC is the last event before Thomas Bjorn finalises his European Ryder Cup team for Le Golf National in Paris. As such, a number of players on the fringes of selection have entered this week.

Home favourite Thorbjorn Olesen will be looking to solidify his place in the side – He currently occupies the 8th and final automatic qualifying place. Just outside and hoping to impress this week will be Thomas Pieters, Eddie Pepperell and Matthew Fitzpatrick. With Thomas Bjorn playing, together with Ryder Cup vice captains Lee Westwood and Robert Karlsson, a good showing from any of those players could be enough to earn them a place at Le Golf National.

It’s a big week for Robert Karlsson as he plays in his 600th European Tour event. The others to have competed in 600 European Tour events are David Howell, Sam Torrance, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Barry Lane, Colin Montgomerie, Roger Chapman, Paul Lawrie, Eamonn Darcy, Peter Baker and Malcolm Mackenzie.

The Made in Denmark event has become one of the most exciting and best-supported on the European Tour schedule. Crowds are large and enthusiastic and the spectating experience is friendly and popular with families.

This will be the fifth running of the tournament which began life in 2014. Marc Warren was the champion that time out and David Horsey took the title in 2015. In 2016 Thomas Pieters secured the victory and a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. Last year, American Julian Suri was the winner.

There’s a new venue for this year’s competition – Thomas Bjorn’s home course of Silkeborg Ry in Aarhus. “I don’t know how many rounds of golf I’ve played at Silkeborg Ry Golfklub – a lot,” he said. “But to finally play a European Tour event on the course where I grew up will be an extraordinary experience, one that I’m really looking forward to.”

The weather forecast is a little mixed. There could be rain on Thursday but things should clear for the weekend.

Venue: Silkeborg Ry GC, Aarhus, Denmark

Date: Aug 30 – Sep 2

Course stats: par 72, 6,975 yards

Purse: €1,500,000

Defending champion: Julian Suri (-19)

How to watch the Made in Denmark

TV Coverage:

Thursday 30 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am

Friday 31 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am

Saturday 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Sunday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Players to watch: It’s the Ryder Cup hopefuls –

Eddie Pepperell – The Englishman has been enjoying a solid summer with good finishes in the Scottish Open (runner-up) and The Open Championship (tied 6th), he finished tied 9th last week in the Czech Masters.

Thomas Pieters – He won this event two years ago to earn his place at Hazeltine. One would have to think that the same result this time would be enough to give the Belgian a second Ryder Cup start.

Thorbjorn Olesen – The Dane has been playing brilliantly since winning the Italian Open in June. He was runner-up in the BMW International and tied 3rd in the WGC-Bridgestone. He was fourth on his last start in the Nordea Masters. He’ll have the home support this week.