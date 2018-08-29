There is sure to be plenty of drama as the European Tour travels to the Silkeborg Ry Golf Club in Aarhus, check out our Made in Denmark Golf Betting Tips
Made in Denmark Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is in Scandinavia for the Made In Denmark tournament being played at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club in Aarhus, Denmark.
This is a new venue for the European Tour and where Thomas Bjorn played his golf as a youngster. The reason it is at this venue is because the European Ryder Cup team automatic qualifiers will be finalised after the event.
Last year Julian Suri won the event when it was played at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort – the American is absent this season as he tries to claim a PGA Tour card at the Web.com Tour Finals.
The favourite for this year’s tournament is Thorbjorn Olesen who is 8/1 to win, he is currently in the final automatic Ryder Cup slot and will get incredible support from the crowds.
The GM Tipster is having another good season to check out his profit for the year so far go to the golf betting tips home page.
Made In Denmark Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Danny Willett 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 2016 US Masters champion is suddenly looking like his old self again. Two top 10s in his last 8 starts and with a top 20 again last week – he needs to be considered as a contender in tournaments once again.
Tom Lewis 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman’s good form continued last week with a 6th place finish. Think his odds are a little long, seems to have good success when he tees it up in Scandinavia.
David Horsey 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the Made In Denmark back in 2015, when it was at Himmerland, was also 2nd last season. Will be disappointed to be at a different course, but his game should still stand up to this week’s test.
Zander Lombard 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African made headlines at The Open Championship as he was contending for the first three rounds before fading away on the final day. He won the Vodacom Origins of Golf – Zebula event on the Sunshine Tour a fortnight ago and this was his second top 10 in his last five starts.
Please bet responsibly. Terms and Conditions Apply. 18+.