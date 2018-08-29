There is sure to be plenty of drama as the European Tour travels to the Silkeborg Ry Golf Club in Aarhus, check out our Made in Denmark Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is in Scandinavia for the Made In Denmark tournament being played at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club in Aarhus, Denmark.

This is a new venue for the European Tour and where Thomas Bjorn played his golf as a youngster. The reason it is at this venue is because the European Ryder Cup team automatic qualifiers will be finalised after the event.

Last year Julian Suri won the event when it was played at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort – the American is absent this season as he tries to claim a PGA Tour card at the Web.com Tour Finals.

The favourite for this year’s tournament is Thorbjorn Olesen who is 8/1 to win, he is currently in the final automatic Ryder Cup slot and will get incredible support from the crowds.

