Made In Denmark Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour heads to Denmark this week for one of the best events on the continent – the Made in Denmark.
Last year’s tournament was a thrilling one, with Matt Wallace, Steven Brown, Lee Westwood and Jonathan Thomson taking part in a playoff in which Wallace ultimately prevailed.
The Englishman birdied eight of his last 10 holes, including the playoff, to win his fourth European Tour title and impress European captain Thomas Bjorn in his bid for a wildcard pick for Le Golf National.
It didn’t materialise as he hoped but Wallace has continued his good form since and looks to be a dead-cert for Whistling Straits next year.
He is tournament favourite this week at 31/4.
2016 winner Thomas Pieters is second-favourite at 12/1 and home favourite Lucas Bjerregaard is third-favourite at 14/1.
All three of the favourites made the cut last week at the USPGA Championship.
Last year’s event was at Silkeborg Ry Golfklub but this year it returns to Himmerland Golf Resort, which is where the tournament was hosted from 2014-2017.
Made In Denmark Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Thorbjorn Olesen 5 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet The Dane is yet to win this tournament and this must be high up on his list. At 22/1 he is very tempting. Despite four missed cuts this year (3 in the USA, one in Saudi), he was T21st at The Masters and T7th at the Dubai Desert Classic. He was T10th at Himmerland in 2017 too. Hasn’t won since the 2018 Italian Open last June so I’d say he is due for another victory!
Sean Crocker 2 points each way at 54/1 with Sportnation.bet The American is on a very good run of form and could easily become the second winner of this tournament from the USA after Julian Suri in 2017. He was T12th in Kenya, T2nd in Morocco, 10th in China and 42nd at the British Masters. Expect him to do well this week and those odds look high.
Marcus Kinhult 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet The Swede won the British Masters just two weeks ago so looks very good at 66/1. It is a stretch to win back-to-back but at those odds he is definitely worth an each way.
Renato Paratore 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet Paratore was T8th at the British Masters in his last outing after a 64 in the final round so is clearly coming here on some good form. Can’t say no at those odds!
