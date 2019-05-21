The European Tour heads to Denmark this week where Matt Wallace is the defending champion

Made In Denmark Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour heads to Denmark this week for one of the best events on the continent – the Made in Denmark.

Last year’s tournament was a thrilling one, with Matt Wallace, Steven Brown, Lee Westwood and Jonathan Thomson taking part in a playoff in which Wallace ultimately prevailed.

The Englishman birdied eight of his last 10 holes, including the playoff, to win his fourth European Tour title and impress European captain Thomas Bjorn in his bid for a wildcard pick for Le Golf National.

It didn’t materialise as he hoped but Wallace has continued his good form since and looks to be a dead-cert for Whistling Straits next year.

He is tournament favourite this week at 31/4.

2016 winner Thomas Pieters is second-favourite at 12/1 and home favourite Lucas Bjerregaard is third-favourite at 14/1.

All three of the favourites made the cut last week at the USPGA Championship.

Last year’s event was at Silkeborg Ry Golfklub but this year it returns to Himmerland Golf Resort, which is where the tournament was hosted from 2014-2017.

