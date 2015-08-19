The European Tour are in Denmark this week take a look at who our GM tipster has gone for with these Made in Denmark Golf Betting Tips

Made in Denmark Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is back up and running following a couple of weeks off due to the Bridgestone Invitational and USPGA Championship.

The Made In Denmark tournament was first played last season when Scotland’s Marc Warren triumphed.

The event is very popular with the home crowds with over 80,000 people coming to watch in 2014.

This week the field is not overly strong and this is reflected in the markets, with defending champion Warren the shortest odds at 10/1. Soren Kjeldsen (14/1) and Thomas Bjorn (16/1) are also well fancied by the bookies.

As ever I will be advising you where to put your tenner this week.

Want to make your own tips? Sign up to our Fantasy Golf game.

Made in Denmark golf betting tips advised bets

Matthew Fitzpatrick £2 each way at 18/1 with Bet365 The young Englishman has been showing some good form recently with a second-place finish at the Omega European Masters a few weeks back and a T3rd finish at Lyoness Open. This could be the place where he gets his breakthrough win.

Robert Rock £1.50 Each way at 50/1 with Betway Has been playing some solid if unspectacular golf of late, but has had three top 10s this season and could flourish in this field.

Shiv Kapur £1 each way at 80/1 with Coral The Indian finished Top 25 here last season and again has been playing solid golf without having a breakthrough performance this season. Could well find that good week here.

Andreas Harto £0.50 each way at 300/1 The Dane is very long odds and for a reason, having played most of his golf on the Challenge Tour this season. But did have a T18th place recently in the Madeira Islands Open he was also T22nd here last season.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Current GM Tipster stats for the 2015 season

European Tour: £37.50

PGA Tour: £-13.00

Total: £24.50