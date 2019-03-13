The European Tour is back in Africa this week for an event that has been previously seen on the Challenge Tour

Magical Kenya Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour is back in Africa this week at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa, being played at Karen CC.

Now for those of you out there that don’t follow the Challenge Tour you will be unaware that the Kenya Open has been the curtain raiser for the tour for the last few years.

They have played on a couple of different courses, but have played at Karen CC for a good few occasions, with some well know names winning there.

Last year Lorenzo Gagli won the event (it was played on a different course) and the Italian is in the field again this week at a massive 100/1 to defend.

The last time the event was played at Karen CC was in 2016 when Sebastian Soderberg won the event – the Swede is 35/1 to win this week.

To find out how the GM Tipster is doing this year check out our golf betting tips home page.