The European Tour is back in Africa this week for an event that has been previously seen on the Challenge Tour
Magical Kenya Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour is back in Africa this week at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa, being played at Karen CC.
Now for those of you out there that don’t follow the Challenge Tour you will be unaware that the Kenya Open has been the curtain raiser for the tour for the last few years.
They have played on a couple of different courses, but have played at Karen CC for a good few occasions, with some well know names winning there.
Last year Lorenzo Gagli won the event (it was played on a different course) and the Italian is in the field again this week at a massive 100/1 to defend.
The last time the event was played at Karen CC was in 2016 when Sebastian Soderberg won the event – the Swede is 35/1 to win this week.
Magical Kenya Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Romain Langasque 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman finished 2nd here as an amateur in 2016 – has been solid if unspectacular this season so far – has the class to win this event.
Sebastian Soderberg 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – As mentioned above he won the last time he played the event at the course that is hosting this year – he was also 6th in the event last season. Has finished 21st and 20th in his last two events in Oman and Qatar, so is in some decent form – worth a punt at these odds.
Haydn Porteous 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Another former winner on this course, he won back in 2015, the big-hitting South African can be dangerous on any course with his scoring ability – has lacked consistency recently.
Bernd Ritthammer 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The German sits at 842nd in the World rankings at the moment, and has made only one cut from 5 events played this year. Not exactly glowing praise… but he could be the horse we need for this course – he has finished in the top 10 on three occasions at Karen CC… could 2019 be a 4th? Worth a small each way flutter to find out.
18+ Terms and conditions apply. Please bet responsibly.