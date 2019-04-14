Tiger Woods and Tony Finau are two shots back after US Masters Round 3

Magical Molinari Leads The Pack After US Masters Round 3

Francesco Molinari’s metronomic Masters march continued on Saturday to see him go two shots clear at the top of the leaderboard going into the final day.

The Italian produced another bogey-free round to take him to -13 ahead of Tiger Woods and Tony Finau. He’s now gone 43 holes without dropping a shot.

Woods was hugely impressive once again posting six birdies. Finau, who was the most upwardly mobile on moving day, stormed through the field with a 64 ­– best of the day alongside Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay.

The last four Masters have all been won by first-time Major champions and Finau, who is surrounded by a host of Major winners, will be trying to make sure that trend continues.

Woods did have a huge slice of luck at the 13th when his drive went left into the trees, but somehow found its way into the rough rather than a bush. He went on to make a birdie, which he followed up with two more at 15 and 16 to send the galleries wild.

The leaderboard is still pretty congested, with co-leader on days 1 and 2 Brooks Koepka looking ominously placed on -10. He has won three of the last seven Majors so won’t be phased by the challenge tomorrow.

Ian Poulter had another good day and is far from out of it. He had to cope with the huge crowds gunning for his playing partner Woods, but at four back alongside Simpson, he’ll enjoy a bit more of the limelight in his group on Sunday.

The course was set up to help the players today with conditions due to change for the worse tomorrow, and they took full advantage, with 20 players posting in the 60s.

It’s moving day of a different sort tomorrow, with tee times brought forward due to the impending lightning storms in the afternoon. The question is can Molinari add to his Open triumph, Woods don a fifth Green Jacket, or will someone else steal the show?

It will be worth changing your Sunday afternoon plans to find out.