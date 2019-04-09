28-year-old Arie Irawan was found dead in his hotel room at the Sanya Championship in Hainan, China

Malaysian Golfer Dies In Hotel Room During Tournament

Arie Irawan was found dead in his hotel room on the weekend during the Sanya Championship in China.

Irawan, 28, died of “apparent natural causes” according to a PGA Tour report, with the coroner’s report not yet completed.

The tournament was taking place on the Chinese resort island of Hainan and it was cancelled prior to the final round, with leader Trevor Sluman declared the champion.

Irawan had missed the cut at the PGA Tour China Series event.

Having turned professional in 2013, he won twice on the Asian Development Tour in 2015 and ranked 1,394th in the world.

“The PGA Tour and the China Golf Association grieve at this loss of one of our members and share sincere condolences with Arie’s wife, Marina, and his parents, Ahmad and Jeny,” the PGA tour statement said.

“When something of this magnitude occurs in the golf world, we all grieve at the same time.

“Out of respect for the family, officials cancelled the final round of the Sanya Championship, the tournament becoming a 54-hole event.”