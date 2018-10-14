The Aussie won his fourth PGA Tour title by five strokes at TPC Kuala Lumpur
Marc Leishman Storms To Victory At CIMB Classic
Marc Leishman won his fourth PGA Tour title in style with a five stroke victory in Kuala Lumpur at the CIMB Classic.
The Aussie was in the frame all week, especially after a bogey-free 10 under par 62 on Friday, and a closing 65 saw him reach 26 under par.
That total matched Justin Thomas’ 26 under par score and 262 total in 2015. Leishman made just four bogeys all week.
The 34-year-old finished five clear of first round leader Bronson Burgoon who ended on 21 under alongside Emiliano Grillo and Chesson Hadley.
Thomas snuck in a backdoor top five with a closing 64, and was joint in tied-fifth with Louis Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III and Gary Woodland.
Leishman opened up his round with a par and then reeled off four birdies in a row at 2, 3, 4 and 5. Another at nine took him out in five under.
Three more birdies on the back nine at 10, 16 and 18 along with a lone bogey at 13 saw him come home in 34.
Leishman birdies the last to win by five:
Shubhankar Sharma, who held the 54-hole lead with Leishman and Woodland, posted a level-par 72 on Sunday to end in a tie for 10th.
“I am very happy to get another win. It had been more than a year since I won. I have had a few chances and didn’t capitalise,” Leishman said.
“I want to try and win something else before the end of the year but this is awesome.
“The kids will be very happy that I’m bringing home a trophy.”
The 34-year-old is currently 24th in the world and will likely move up inside the top 20 with his win.
He picked up $1.77m and heads into a happy hunting ground next week in South Korea at the CJ Cup where he lost in a playoff to Justin Thomas last year in the tournament’s inaugural playing.
CIMB Classic Leaderboard:
1 Marc Leishman (Aus) -26
T2 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) -21
T2 Bronson Burgoon (USA) -21
T2 Chesson Hadley (USA) -21
T5 Justin Thomas (USA) -20
T5 Gary Woodland (USA) -20
T5 Abraham Ancer (Mex) -20
T5 Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) -20
T5 Charles Howell III (USA) -20
T10 Kevin Chappell (USA) -19
T10 Si Woo Kim (Kor) -19
T10 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) -19
*Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage