The Aussie birdied the 18th to beat Jon Rahm by one at Torrey Pines

Marc Leishman Wins Farmers Insurance Open

Marc Leishman won his fifth PGA Tour title in style after a superb 65 on Sunday at Torrey Pines.

The Aussie, who was searching for his first win since October 2018, made eight birdies and just one bogey on a tough day in San Diego where only he and Charley Hoffman shot lower than five under.

Leishman made five birdies on his front nine to go clear atop the leaderboard and it looked like he was going to stroll home.

That’s because the final group of Rahm, McIlroy and Palmer were eight over after four holes, although a rampant Rahm almost took the tournament to extra holes thanks to a stunning back nine.

The Spaniard, winner of this event in 2017, shot three over for the front nine but came back in five under with an eagle and four birdies in his last six holes.

That got him to -14, one shy of Leishman at 15 under whose birdie on the 18th was the winning stroke.

Watch: Leishman’s winning birdie –

The 36-year-old’s 65 was in spite of his poor driving in the final round where he his just three fairways and lost -1.235 strokes to the field, which was 70th for the day.

However, his putting was electrifying at Stroked Gained +4.778 for the day and +8.031 for week to lead the field.