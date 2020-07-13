The Scot won his fourth European Tour title in Austria

Marc Warren Wins Austrian Open

The European Tour returned last week in Austria and Marc Warren was victorious to win his first tournament in six years.

The Scot birdied two of the final four holes to win his fourth European Tour title and first since the 2014 Made In Denmark.

Warren was tied with Spaniard Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez after 16 holes but his birdie on 17 pushed him one clear and Rodriguez double-bogeyed the par-3 finishing hole.

He holed a testing five footer on the 72nd hole to win by a single stroke.

The Glaswegian carried his own bag all week after his caddie failed a Covid-19 test and was not allowed on-site at the Diamond Country Club.

He won €85,000 and moves up from outside of the world’s top 1,200 to 331st.

“2014 was the last time I’ve won, what’s happened on the golf course in the years since then, I’ve played very poorly,” Warren said.

“The break has been unfortunate for everyone but it came at a good time for me, spending some time at home and trying to get my game ready to play golf.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“It’s been different (playing without a caddie), the first time since 2005 – so 15 years. Hopefully this is the one and only time, no matter what I say, I do enjoy the caddie’s company. Especially on days like yesterday.

“Last night I had a few nice texts from some of the caddies who are good friends, I didn’t say it, but I was thinking I could have done with one of them yesterday, it was brutal. At times like that you appreciate what a great job they do. I’m looking forward to getting a caddie on the bag again.”

The European Tour remains in Austria this week with the dual-ranked Euram Bank Open at GC Adamstal, followed by the Betfred British Masters at Close House, the first of the new six-event UK Swing.

Austrian Open Leaderboard

1 Marc Warren -13

2 Marcel Schneider -12

3 Wil Besseling -11

4 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -10

4 Craig Howe -10

4 Connor Syme -10

4 Darius Van Driel -10

