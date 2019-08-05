The German did not progress to the FedEx Cup Playoffs after ending the regular season 150th in the standings

Martin Kaymer Loses PGA Tour Card

The regular PGA Tour season is over after the Wyndham Championship, with the top 125 progressing to the Playoffs and those who didn’t make it going in different directions.

Some players who didn’t progress can still play next year on the PGA Tour thanks to exemptions from wins but some big names missed out – most notably two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer.

The former World Number One will likely be playing a lot more in Europe from now on after finishing 150th in the FedEx Cup to lose his card.

Kaymer does have a hope of getting it back though, as those inside the top 150 that miss out on the Playoffs receive a conditional membership.

However, that applies if you have played 15 events in a season and Kaymer is one short so may miss out.

The German hasn’t won a tournament since the 2014 US Open but has regained some form this year, with his best finish coming on the PGA Tour at the Memorial Tournament where he was 3rd.

He also missed out on this year’s Open Championship, which was the first Major he failed to qualify for in a decade.

Other big names to lose their cards included:

Daniel Berger – finished 131st in the FedEx Cup

The American has won twice on the PGA Tour at the FedEx St Jude Classic in 2016 and 2017. He has only had one top 10 all year, a T2nd at the Puerto Rico Open, and has missed five cuts.

Bill Haas – finished 140th

Haas has been playing on conditional status this season which continues next year unless he earns his full playing rights back at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He hasn’t won since 2015 and had just one top 10 this year.

Beau Hossler – finished 145th

Hossler was an amateur star and looked set to light up the pro world but it hasn’t quite happened for him yet. The 24-year-old has conditional status for finishing inside the top 150 but loses full playing rights, surprising when you remember that he lost out to Ian Poulter at last year’s Houston Open in a playoff.

Hunter Mahan – finished 184th

The six-time PGA Tour winner, who has two WGCs to his name, had a poor season with his best result a T15th at the RSM Classic. He’ll be heading back to the Korn Ferry Tour after earning his card through the Finals last year. Mahan is now outside of the world’s top 500 and missed 11 cuts this year from 16 starts.

Other notables to lose their PGA Tour cards: Harris English, Ollie Schniederjans, Sang-moon Bae, Curtis Luck.