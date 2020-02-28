The former World No.1 made a sensational ace during the Oman Open to take himself inside the cut line

WATCH: Martin Kaymer Makes Hole-In-One At Oman Open

Martin Kaymer made stunning a hole-in-one during the second round of the Oman Open.

The German aced the 162 yard par-3 13th at Al Mouj Golf, with his perfect wedge finding the centre of the cup. It took a while for Kaymer to realise that he had made the hole-in-one before news filtered through and he gave it a big fist pump.

Watch the shot below:

It took him from one over to one under in the tournament – from outside the cut line to inside!

He ended the round at two under to safely make it into the weekend.

Incredibly, his round featured a 1,2,3,4,5 and 6!

The two-time Major winner has tumbled down the rankings in recent years and hasn’t won a tournament since the 2014 US Open.

Kaymer is currently 112th in the world but has reason to be optimistic having fallen to 190th last year.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He has also made his last seven cuts and is off to a very solid start in 2020 with T8th, T16th and T13th finishes in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Saudi.

The German was open and honest in an interview with the European Tour prior to the Oman Open where he admitted that he had taken his game for granted.

“I was just going with the flow the last two or three years and took my game for granted a little bit,” the former World Number One said.

“I didn’t really work on one specific thing and the last few years it was quite clear where my weakness was in my game as I was losing a lot of shots on the green.

“From 10-12 feet out I couldn’t make a putt and that led to me not scoring and shooting those low scores that give you an opportunity on the Sunday.

“I worked a lot on the short game over the winter and I also wanted to drive the ball further without screwing up my natural shot and that takes some planning and communicating with the coach.

“You have to be brave with these things. It’s easy to try and change something but it doesn’t really go the way that you want it right away and then you fall back into your old habits.

“For me, it was more of the mentality of continuing that process as I knew what the other outcome was and that didn’t quite work out for me the last two years. I wanted to and needed to change something and become an even more complete player to try and win tournaments again.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“I really miss that feeling. This year I have a very good plan and I’m trying to qualify for all the big events such as The Ryder Cup, Olympic Games, Masters and The Open Championship. I’ve played in all those events before but this year that’s not going to be the case so it’s something I’m looking forward to try and achieve.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram