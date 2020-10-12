The Scot won the Shriners Open for the second time after a birdie on the second playoff hole

Martin Laird Wins First PGA Tour Title Over Seven Years

Martin Laird birdied the 2nd playoff hole to beat Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook to win the Shriners Open in Las Vegas.

It is the Scot’s fourth PGA Tour victory and his first title since April 2013 when he beat Rory McIlroy to win the Texas Open.

Laird birdied the 6th and 7th on Sunday before eagling the 9th after what must be one of the shots of the year.

His ball was plugged up against the face of the bunker on the par 5 and he holed it to go two clear.

Laird birdied the 13th and 15th to remain two clear but three-putted the par-5 16th for par, made an incredible par at the par-3 17th and then dropped a shot on the final hole.

That took it to a playoff with the charging Wolff and Cook, and Laird finished the job at the 17th hole with a birdie two.

Laird wins the event for the second time after his maiden PGA Tour victory in Vegas back in 2009.

He was also in a playoff here in 2010 when Jonathan Byrd made a hole-in-one at the 17th to win.

The Scot was only in this event thanks to a sponsor’s exemption and he now has his job secured for another two years.

He moves up to 88th in the world as the top ranked Scottish man.

“When I sit back and think about it, this win might go right to the top just because it’s been a while,” Laird said.

“I had a bunch of life changes since my last win. Now I’ve got a couple kids who kept asking me when I was going to win the trophy. It’s going to be nice to take a trophy home for them this time.

“I’m unbelievably excited to have pulled that off today… you have some doubts at times whether you’re going to get another one.

I just played so well all week this week tee to green, was probably the best I ever played. Just felt in control really all week. To see that putt go in on that hole, it was pretty special.”

Watch the highlights of Laird’s fourth PGA Tour win:

