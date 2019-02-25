Martin Trainer wins Puerto Rico Open

Martin Trainer claimed his maiden win on the PGA Tour with a three-shot victory over Australia’s Aaron Baddeley in the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach G&CC.
Martin Trainer fired a closing 67 to overhaul Australian Aaron Baddeley and win for the first time on the PGA Tour at the Puerto Rico Open.
Trainer won twice on the Web.com Tour last year but had been struggling on the main circuit, with only three cuts made. But, after taking a break to spend time with family, the American who was born in France, came back refreshed and has now secured a life-changing win.
With the victory, Trainer has moved to 39th in the FedExCup standings and will be exempt into The Players Championship along with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He has a two-year exemption to the PGA Tour.
“I never thought that I would be able to win on the PGA TOUR,” said Trainer. “I managed to do it today and that’s just incredible… now I guess things will be a little different, I’ll be able to pick and choose where I want to go and have a little more flexibility with my schedule. It’s just such a great feeling to be able to have that.”
Daniel Berger carded a closing 66 to move up the board into a tie for second with Aaron Baddeley, who faded with a 72 on Sunday. Roger Sloan of Canada and Johnson Wagner also tied for second.
Coming back from a wrist injury, Berger is confident he’s back to full fitness.
“I’m fresh and I’m ready to play,” said Berger. “Usually at this point in the season, I’ve played more so, I kind of just wanted to get some reps in, and it was a great week, so I’m excited that I did make the stop here.”
2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel ended the week in a tie for sixth with Shawn Stefani.
1 Martin Trainer (USA) 70 67 69 67 273 $540,000
T2 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 70 68 66 72 276 $198,000
T2 Daniel Berger (USA) 70 71 69 66 276 $198,000
T2 Roger Sloan (Can) 70 67 72 67 276 $198,000
T2 Johnson Wagner (USA) 69 69 69 69 276 $198,000
T6 Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 71 68 72 66 277 $104,250
T6 Shawn Stefani (USA) 70 71 71 65 277 $104,250
T8 Ben Crane (USA) 68 69 71 70 278 $90,000
T8 Nate Lashley (USA) 68 68 69 73 278 $90,000
