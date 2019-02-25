Martin Trainer claimed his maiden win on the PGA Tour with a three-shot victory over Australia’s Aaron Baddeley in the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach G&CC.

Martin Trainer wins Puerto Rico Open

Martin Trainer fired a closing 67 to overhaul Australian Aaron Baddeley and win for the first time on the PGA Tour at the Puerto Rico Open.

Trainer won twice on the Web.com Tour last year but had been struggling on the main circuit, with only three cuts made. But, after taking a break to spend time with family, the American who was born in France, came back refreshed and has now secured a life-changing win.

With the victory, Trainer has moved to 39th in the FedExCup standings and will be exempt into The Players Championship along with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He has a two-year exemption to the PGA Tour.

“I never thought that I would be able to win on the PGA TOUR,” said Trainer. “I managed to do it today and that’s just incredible… now I guess things will be a little different, I’ll be able to pick and choose where I want to go and have a little more flexibility with my schedule. It’s just such a great feeling to be able to have that.”

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

Daniel Berger carded a closing 66 to move up the board into a tie for second with Aaron Baddeley, who faded with a 72 on Sunday. Roger Sloan of Canada and Johnson Wagner also tied for second.

Coming back from a wrist injury, Berger is confident he’s back to full fitness.

“I’m fresh and I’m ready to play,” said Berger. “Usually at this point in the season, I’ve played more so, I kind of just wanted to get some reps in, and it was a great week, so I’m excited that I did make the stop here.”

2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel ended the week in a tie for sixth with Shawn Stefani.

Puerto Rico Open

Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

21-24 February

Purse: $3,000,000 Par: 72

Golf Monthly Instruction

1 Martin Trainer (USA) 70 67 69 67 273 $540,000

T2 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 70 68 66 72 276 $198,000

T2 Daniel Berger (USA) 70 71 69 66 276 $198,000

T2 Roger Sloan (Can) 70 67 72 67 276 $198,000

T2 Johnson Wagner (USA) 69 69 69 69 276 $198,000

T6 Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 71 68 72 66 277 $104,250

T6 Shawn Stefani (USA) 70 71 71 65 277 $104,250

T8 Ben Crane (USA) 68 69 71 70 278 $90,000

T8 Nate Lashley (USA) 68 68 69 73 278 $90,000

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage