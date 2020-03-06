The American made an 11 on the par-3 5th at the Honda Classic last week on his way to shooting 19 over for two rounds

Tin Cup! Matt Every Describes How He Made An 11 On A Par-3

Matt Every shot a 65 to lead the Arnold Palmer Invitational after day one, which was an incredible 20 strokes better than his last round on Tour.

The American missed the cut at the Honda Classic last week by some way, finishing dead last at 19 over par for two rounds.

That number may make it seem like he had an injury or something, but the score was made much worse by an eight-over-par 11 on a par-3.

Every told reporters at Bay Hill this week how his 11 came about after being asked about the 20 shot difference in between rounds.

“I wouldn’t read too much into that last round,” he said before explaining how he made an 11 on a par-3.

Watch the video and read his quotes below:

“Okay, I’ll tell you what happened,” he said.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“It was a back left pin. I was already going to miss the cut.

“The wind was off the right.

“I had been having problems all week holding the wind and I normally can hold the wind.

“And I’m not going to learn anything by skanking one out to the right and bailing out. I know I can do that.

“So I wasn’t leaving that tee until I hit the shot I wanted and I flushed every one of them, like, exactly in the same spot in the water.

“And then finally I hit one that held it.”

He explained how he hit four 5 irons into the water on the hole at PGA National before taking out a 4 iron.

The two-time Arnold Palmer Invitational winner said he took out 4 iron because he only had two balls remaining.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: Eddie Pepperell on disappointing DQ – “A fair distance away from common sense”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram