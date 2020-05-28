The Englishman was recently tested for the virus so he can resume playing on the PGA Tour in June.

Matt Fitzpatrick Tested For Coronavirus At Sheffield United

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick has recently been tested for the Coronavirus at Sheffield United football club in a quest to be able to play on the PGA Tour once it restarts in June.

A fan of the club, Fitzpatrick is aiming to play in the Charles Schwab Challenge which begins on the 11th of June.

“I’m lucky that Matt Roberts (fitness trainer) has a close relationship with the Blades medical team, because I was able to pay to have it done there,” Fitzpatrick told the Telegraph.

“The PGA Tour gave us forms to apply for a special visa and now it’s just a case of waiting to see if I get the green light by Friday.

“If I do – and the test is negative, of course – I’ll get a flight to Dallas that day. If I am to play at Colonial, the latest I could realistically leave would be Sunday.”

Currently, players based outside of the U.S. have to quarantine for two weeks before being able to compete, which is something Fitzpatrick is not worried about.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I rent a place in Palm Beach [Florida] and my plan would be probably to remain there until at least August, depending on where the regulations are lifted on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

Fitzpatrick has also made headlines for helping a charity buy specialist ventilation equipment for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The Children’s Hospital Charity (TCHC) bought a £22,000 video laryngoscope for the intensive care unity which was made possible by a substantial but undisclosed donation from Fitzpatrick, who is a patron for TCHC.

The machine will allow medics to quickly establish an airway in patients who have difficult respiratory conditions.

Fitzpatrick said; “My thoughts go out to the patients and all of the staff on the front line; hopefully this donation will help them through the coronavirus pandemic.”

