Kuch has given David Girol Ortiz $50k and also donated to to Mayakoba Golf Classic's charities

Matt Kuchar Releases Statement Regarding Stand-In Caddie

Matt Kuchar has released a statement after the media storm he found himself in for paying his stand-in Mexican caddie $5,000 during his $1.3m Mayakoba Golf Classic victory.

Kuch said that comments made last week were “out of touch” when he described the $5,000 cheque a good week for someone who earns $200 a day.

He said he read them again and “cringed”.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner also wrote that he has made sure ‘El Tucan’ has received the full total he has requested, which is thought to be $50,000.

Kuch has also donated to the charities involved with the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Read his statement below:

“This week, I made comments that were out of touch and insensitive, making a bad situation worse.

They made it seem like I was marginalising David Ortiz and his financial situation, which was not my intention.

I read them again and cringed.

That is not who I am and not what I want to represent.

My entire Tour career, I have tried to show respect and positivity.

In this situation, I have not lived up to those values or to the expectations I’ve set for myself.

I let myself, my family, my partners and those close to me down, but I also let David down.

I plan to call David tonight, something that is long overdue, to apologise for the situation he has been put in, and I have made sure he has received the full total that he has requested.

I never wanted to bring any negativity to the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

I feel it is my duty to represent the tournament well, so I am making a donation back to the event, to be distributed to the many philanthropic causes working to positively impact the communities of Playa del Carmen and Cancún.

For my fans, as well as fans of the game, I want to apologise to you for not representing the values instilled in this incredible sport.

Golf is a game where we call penalties on ourselves.

I should have done that long ago and not let this situation escalate.”