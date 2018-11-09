Matt Kuchar’s Wife Becomes Emergency Caddie For Zach Johnson

Wife of Matt Kuchar, Sybi, steps in as an emergency replacement for Zach Johnson's caddie in Mexico

Anyone who has ever been to Mexico knows at times the severe heat can have a drastic effect on someone’s health, let alone if they are carrying a heavy golf bag and walking the course.

During the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic, the temperature was rising to as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit with barely a touch of wind and very high humidity. What was clear was that throughout the front nine of the first round, Zach Johnson‘s caddie Damon Green was struggling immensely with the heat. After nine holes, he could go no longer which left Zach in a difficult situation to say the least.

Step forward the Kuchars. Matt Kuchar was playing alongside Zach and knew one solution to the problem was his wife Sybi to come and caddie as an emergency.

Kuchar said; “So, I didn’t talk too much to Damon but you could tell it was something with heat, fatigue, heat exhaustion, whatever the term is. It was really getting the best of him,

“I knew Sybi was in the crowd, I knew she’d caddied for me before, she’s friendly with Zach Johnson. I figured she’d be a good one to handle Zach and Zach would definitely go easy on her. She knows the deal of keeping up and staying out of the way and so I knew she could handle it, she’d be good to fill in.

“I knew that Zach would probably be fairly happy to see a friendly face take the bag.”

Things didn’t start too well for Zach and Sybi though, he hit his ball out of play on the 1st hole (his 10th). However they finished in four-under for their last six holes and shot level par which was an excellent comeback. Who knows, given the turn around Zach may want Sybi on the bag for the rest of the week!

“It’s funny how when you just have a friendly face around and just go back to playing golf and not worrying so much about making golf too complicated, some good things happen,” Kuchar said after the round.

It turned out to be a good day for Matt too as he shot 64 to tie for the lead at seven-under!

