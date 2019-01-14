Matt Kuchar wins Sony Open in Hawaii

Matt Kuchar fired a closing 66 at Waialae to win the Sony Open in Hawaii by four shots from Andrew Putnam and claim his second PGA Tour title of the season.

Having ended a four-year winless streak with victory in last November’s Mayakoba Classic, Matt Kuchar was victorious again on the PGA Tour, taking the Sony Open in Hawaii by four shots.

On paper, Kuchar’s victory in Hawaii appeared a straightforward one but that wasn’t the case. He led by two through 54 holes having played three superb rounds of 63, 63 and 66. But, with three bogeys in his first five holes on Sunday, Kuchar surrendered the lead to Andrew Putnam.

A clutch birdie putt on the 9th saved Kuch falling two back and he moved into a tie atop the board again after a great pitch up the slope on the 10th. The pair were level pegging until Putnam was unable to get up-and-down from sand on the 14th. Kuchar stole the initiative after that and pulled away with birdies on the 15th and 16th holes. In the end, the win for Kuch looked comfortable but it was only in the closing stages that he was able to fully take control.

“I kept plugging along, and I knew good things were going to happen,” said the champion.

Kuchar is the first player to win two events in the 2018-19 season on the PGA Tour. Before winning in Mexico last November, he hadn’t stepped into the winner’s circle since the 2014 RBC Heritage. He’s keen to push on from this great start to the season.

“I want to see how great this year can be,” he said.

It was a great weekend for Canada’s Corey Conners. He narrowly missed out on gaining his PGA Tour card for the year and had to come through Monday qualifying to play in this event. By finishing tied third, to go with a second place in last autumn’s Sanderson Farms Championship, Conners has already earned nearly enough FedEx Cup points to secure privileges for next season.

Conners tied for third with Marc Leishman, Hudson Swafford and Chez Reavie.

Veteran Davis Love III closed with 65 to finish in a tie for seventh. He first played in the Sony Open 33 years ago in 1986.

Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae CC, Honolulu, Hawaii

10-13 Jan

Purse: $6,400,000 Par: 70

1 Matt Kuchar (USA) 63 63 66 66 258 $1,152,000

2 Andrew Putnam (USA) 62 65 67 68 262 $691,200

T3 Corey Conners (Can) 68 67 64 64 263 $307,200

T3 Marc Leishman (Aus) 67 64 68 64 263 $307,200

T3 Chez Reavie (USA) 65 65 66 67 263 $307,200

T3 Hudson Swafford (USA) 65 67 67 64 263 $307,200

7 Davis Love III (USA) 67 68 64 65 264 $214,400

T8 Charles Howell III (USA) 69 66 64 66 265 $192,000

T8 Brian Stuard (USA) 66 69 64 66 265 $192,000

T10 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 69 67 63 67 266 $160,000

T10 Sung Kang (Kor) 70 67 65 64 266 $160,000

T10 Sebastian Munoz (Col) 68 65 68 65 266 $160,000

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage