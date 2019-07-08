The young star won on the PGA Tour in just his 4th start

Matthew Wolff Wins First PGA Tour Title In Dramatic Fashion

American Matthew Wolff secured his first PGA Tour title in just his fourth overall start this week at the 3M Open, after producing a miraculous eagle on the last hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

The man famous for his herky-jerky swing showed nerves of steel throughout the day and especially down the stretch as several players took the lead.

It looked as if DeChambeau had done enough to at least force a playoff though as he produced a stunning eagle up the last to take the lead by one. Wolff had to make birdie to tie and eagle to win outright.

The 20-year-old Wolff, in the middle of the fairway stuck his 5-iron approach shot to 26-feet and then slotted the putt in dramatic fashion to win what should be the first of many PGA Tour titles.

“I’ve been told so many times before that I was born for moments like these, I live for moments like these,” Wolff said. “It doesn’t get better than this.

“I had a blast out there, and to make that putt was everything. You know, for me it was just kind of staying calm, doing what I do. And not a lot of putts were dropping today. I kind of told myself, you know, this wouldn’t be a bad time for one to go my way. …

“It was the most excited I’ve ever been. I’m usually not an emotional guy at all, but tears definitely came to my eyes when I stepped off and picked that ball up out of the hole.”