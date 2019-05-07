The American won his maiden PGA Tour title with a nerveless final round at Quail Hollow

Max Homa Wins Wells Fargo Championship

Max Homa won his maiden PGA Tour title with a dominant display at Quail Hollow in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Despite a number of experienced campaigners like Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Paul Casey below him on the leaderboard, the American managed to equal the round of the day with a 67 (-4) to win by three.

The rain came in and a short delay halted play during the final round but not even that could derail him, with the 28-year-old playing near-perfect golf all day.

Homa is a two-time Web.com Tour winner but this was his first triumph on the PGA Tour.

He wasn’t even playing on the PGA Tour last season after losing his card in 2017, where he missed 15 of 17 cuts and made just over $18,000.

He is now exempt on Tour for two years and won just over $1.4m. His world ranking has risen from 417th to 102nd.

“The only goal I had this year was to make it to the Tour Championship, so that’s obviously a big boost there,” he said.

“Moving up that FedExCup’s sweet. The job security’s probably a little sweeter. I know it’s been tough on my family.

“I told (his caddie Joe Greiner) on one of the holes that I felt like I was going to throw up, but my hands felt unbelievable on the club.”

Related: Tiger Woods receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

The winning moment including one of many great putts during the final round –

Joel Dahmen was also seeking his first PGA Tour title and played very well to finish 2nd, with World Number Two Justin Rose in third place.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Two-time Quail Hollow winner Rory McIlroy was T8th after a closing 73 (+2), which featured a double-bogey at the par-5 10th.

Wells Fargo Championship Leaderboard:

1 Max Homa

2 Joel Dahmen

3 Justin Rose

T4 Sergio Garcia

T4 Rickie Fowler

T4 Paul Casey

T4 Jason Dufner

T8 Kyle Stanley

T8 Jhonattan Vegas

T8 Keith Mitchell

Trending On Golf Monthly

T8 Rory McIlroy