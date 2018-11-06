The PGA Tour heads to Mexico’s Riviera Maya this week and the Greg Norman-designed course at El Camaleon. Patton Kizzire is defending champion at the Mayakoba Classic.

Mayakoba Classic Preview, TV Times

Patton Kizzire defends the Mayakoba Classic and Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau are among those teeing it up at the El Camaleon GC in Mexico.

The first six editions of this tournament were contested alongside the WGC Match Play. As such they didn’t attract particularly strong fields. As of 2013, the event has been shifted to the autumn and the prize-fund ramped up. This year sees a purse of $7,200,000.

The event was won by Harris English in 2013, Charley Hoffman in 2014 and then Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell in 2015. Pat Perez came out on top in 2016. Last season, Patton Kizzire claimed his first PGA Tour title. He outlasted Rickie Fowler through a 36-hole final day to win by a shot.

Chris Stroud is the only man to play every instalment of this tournament and he will keep his 100% attendance record as he tees it up for a 12th time.

Designed by Greg Norman, the course at El Camaleon has played host to this event since it was first held in 2007. Set amid the jungle and mangroves with views out to the beautiful Caribbean Sea, it’s one of the most striking venues visited by the PGA Tour.

The weather forecast looks dodgy with the threat of storms at the start and end of the week. It might not be quite as breezy as it often is at El Camaleon mind you and that could see some low scoring.

Venue: El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Date: Nov 8-11

Course stats: par 71, 6,987 yards

Purse: $7,200,000

Defending champion: Patton Kizzire (-19)

How to watch the Mayakoba Classic

TV Coverage:

Thursday 8 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm

Friday 9 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Saturday 10 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Sunday 11 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Players to watch:

Rickie Fowler – He was runner-up in this event last year and heads into the event on the back of a tie for fourth in the Shriners.

Tony Finau – The powerful American has enjoyed a great year and must be considered among the favourites whenever he tees it up right now.

Abraham Ancer – Playing on home turf, the Mexican will look for a good showing. He comes into the event after a tie for fourth in Las Vegas. He finished in the top-10 in this event last season.

Key hole: 12th. A long par-4 of 451 yards, this testing hole plays back into the prevailing wind. Approach shots must be accurate as the green is small, raised and sloping. Anything just off line will roll off the surface. Statistically, this tends to be the toughest hole on the course.