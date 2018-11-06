The PGA Tour are in Mexico this week, but who does this GM Tipster think will win? Check out his Mayakoba Golf Classic Betting Tips

Mayakoba Golf Classic Betting Tips

The PGA Tour continues to follow the tropical climates with the Mayakoba Golf Classic being played at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Last year Patton Kizzire won his first PGA Tour title, the American is playing again this season and is 80/1 to defend, following a disappointing season.

The favourites this week are Rickie Fowler (8/1), Tony Finau (12/1) and Jordan Spieth (14/1).

The event is played on a course where the wind could become a factor if it picks up over the week, and rain and storm stoppages are likely to take place at some point over the four days.

