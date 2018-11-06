The PGA Tour are in Mexico this week, but who does this GM Tipster think will win? Check out his Mayakoba Golf Classic Betting Tips
Mayakoba Golf Classic Betting Tips
The PGA Tour continues to follow the tropical climates with the Mayakoba Golf Classic being played at El Camaleon Golf Club.
Last year Patton Kizzire won his first PGA Tour title, the American is playing again this season and is 80/1 to defend, following a disappointing season.
The favourites this week are Rickie Fowler (8/1), Tony Finau (12/1) and Jordan Spieth (14/1).
The event is played on a course where the wind could become a factor if it picks up over the week, and rain and storm stoppages are likely to take place at some point over the four days.
Mayakoba Golf Classic Betting Tips Betting Tips Advised Bets
Aaron Wise 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The PGA Tour Rookie of the Year has four Top 16s in his last five starts. Is a superb driver of the ball with a hot putter – ticks boxes.
Abraham Ancer 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – The first Mexican golfer to reach the World’s Top 100 following a tied 4th last week at the Shriners Open – has four top 10s in his last eight starts, will be pumped to do well this week on home soil.
Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Loves this event and course, only missed one cut in 9 appearances, three top 10s and another four top 20s – was 5th a couple of weeks back at the CIMB Classic.
Danny Lee 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Kiwi has made eight cuts in a row and finished 3rd here in 2015. Could well put in another sustained challenge this season.
