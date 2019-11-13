The PGA Tour is back in Mexico this week

Mayakoba Golf Classic Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour is back this week with the Mayakoba Golf Classic being played at El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen Mexico.

Last year Matt Kuchar won the event and this led to controversy after he didn’t appear to pay his caddie as much as people thought appropriate.

Kuchar defends his title this week and is 18/1 – however Viktor Hovland (14/1) and Tony Finau (16/1) are the favourites this week.

Mayakoba Golf Classic Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Tony Finau 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – Is going to be buzzing after securing a Presidents Cup pick – has had a couple of top 20s here in the past and has all the assets to have another good week. Has had seven top 10s this year to date.

Charles Howell III 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Five top 10s this year including two in his last five starts. Has seven top 20s including three top 10s here over his career.

Danny Lee 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Last year’s runner up just missed out on getting a Presidents Cup pick, but has finished 10th and 2nd in his last two events so is in awesome form.

Brian Gay 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top 10s in his last three starts on tour he won his first PGA Tour event here back in 2009. The veteran has never missed a cut here in 9 appearances and has four top 25s in total.

