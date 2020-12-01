The PGA Tour heads to Playa del Carmen in Mexico this week - who will win?
Mayakoba Golf Classic Betting Tips 2020
The PGA Tour returns after a week off as as a strong field heads to Mexico for the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Mayakoba Golf Classic Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets
Abraham Ancer 4 points each way at 20/1 with 888Sport
The Mexican returns to action after playing some of the best golf of his career at The Masters for three rounds where he eventually finished T13th. He has had two runners-up finishes this year and has missed just one cut. He’s also at his career-best world ranking right now (22nd) and was T8th at the event last year, T21st in 2018 and T9 in 2017.
Joaquin Niemann 3 points each way at 45/1 with Bet365
He doesn’t have the best course form but the 22-year-old Chilean is one of the most exciting talents in the world. The week off may have done him well after a T60 at the RSM Classic, and he has two top-6 finishes in his last seven starts as well as no missed cuts. Quite fancy him to go well this week.
Carlos Ortiz 2 points each way at 50/1 with 888Sport
There’s never been a Mexican winner of this event but this could be the year. Ortiz was T2nd here last year and is fresh off of his stunning maiden PGA Tour victory at the Houston Open where he held off World No.1 Dustin Johnson.
Andy Ogletree 1 point each way at 200/1 with 888Sport
The 2019 US Amateur champion and 2020 Masters low amateur Andy Ogletree makes his first start as a pro this week. He was T34th at Augusta last month so is clearly in some decent form ahead of his debut. Got to be worth £1 each way at those odds.
Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka headline the event and are the bookies favourites with Thomas as low as 6/1 and Koepka at around 10/1.
Brendon Todd won the event last year and he is around 50/1 if you fancy him to go back-to-back.
