The 2010 US Open champion was helping with the clean-up operation after Hurricane Dorian

McDowell Reveals He Missed BMW PGA To Help Bahamas Recovery

Graeme McDowell has revealed that he pulled out of the BMW PGA Championship to help friends with the clear-up operation after the devastating Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The 2010 US Open winner last week pulled out of Wentworth citing “a personal issue which has kept me from practicing and preparing the way I would have liked to.”

G-Mac lives in the Bahamas and told the BBC that friends of his “lost everything.”.

“It put things in perspective for me from a golf point of view,” he said.

“Trying to help people took a lot of focus off what I was doing.

“I didn’t get to practice and prepare as much as I would have wanted, from working on our place and trying to help people down there.

“People that we care about, people who are really good friends, their homes just got flattened.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“They’re now trying to get their lives back.

Related: World Handicap System in UK set for November 2020

“We’ve been trying to help with some fundraising efforts and we’ve been trying to rebuild. Mother Nature puts life in perspective with how cruel it can be.

“It has been really scary and my mind just hasn’t been on golf.

“Consequently, I just didn’t feel that I was ready to play at Wentworth. It’s been a very difficult few weeks and I’m looking forward to getting back on the golf course, refocusing and taking the next steps.”

In the interview with the BBC, G-Mac also revealed that he has begun working with Patrick Reed’s coach Kevin Kirk in Houston, Texas and that his big goal for the next 12 months is to play for Padraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup side at Whistling Straits.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake recently announced the ONE Bahamas fund set up to help with the relief.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The pair, along with others, donated $6m to the cause in the hope that number could get doubled.