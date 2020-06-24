McDowell Withdraws From Travelers After Caddie Tests Positive For Covid-19

The 2010 US Open winner has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship after his caddie tested positive for Covid-19

The PGA Tour has had its third positive Covid-19 test since Friday, with Graeme McDowell’s caddie Ken Comboy testing positive for the virus.

Nick Watney tested positive before his second round at last week’s RBC Heritage, and Cameron Champ was forced to withdraw from this week’s Travelers Championship after testing positive yesterday.

McDowell has also withdrawn from the Travelers Championship.

“For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane,” McDowell told Golfweek.

“I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family.”

McDowell missed the cut last week and he, his caddie and coach drove six hours back to Orlando from Hilton Head Island.

Comboy said he had a sore throat and the PGA Tour advised a test, so he went back to the RBC Heritage on Saturday to get tested, with the results coming back positive yesterday.

He remained in Florida whilst awaiting the results of his test.

Whilst G-Mac has not tested positive for the virus, he told Golfweek that he must be carrying it in some way after working closely and rooming with his caddie last week.

“We’re a close-knit team. We roomed together last week, we spent six hours in a car. He’s carrying the virus so in some way I have to be carrying it too.

“I think we’re trying to do our best out here to mitigate the risk but at the end of the day it’s impossible to mitigate 100% of the risk.

“The bubble is speculative at best. It’s hard for the Tour, even with all their resources, to control everyone all the time.

“I’m just uncomfortable being here.”

The 2010 US Open winner has missed the cut in both of the PGA Tour’s comeback tournaments.

He currently ranks 51st in the world.

