McGinley Calls McIlroy’s Possible European Tour Snub “Very Disappointing”

News broke this week that Rory McIlroy may be snubbing the European Tour next season and Paul McGinley has described it as “very disappointing.”

McIlroy revealed that he currently has just two European Tour events on his schedule so far for 2019 so would need two more to retain membership.

To fulfil a European Tour membership, a player must tee it up in 12 events and eight of those can be majors and WGCs.

As it stands, were McIlroy to play just two fully fledged European Tour events he would play in 10 (accounting for majors and WGCs) and lose his European Tour status.

Crucially, due to a new rule brought in last year, McIlroy would give up the chance to become a Ryder Cup Captain or Vice Captain in the future.

“It’s very disappointing,” McGinley said of McIlroy’s possible decision to not retain European Tour membership in his Sky Sports Golf column.

“I’ve been racking my brains wondering how that can be.