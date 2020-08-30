The four-time Major winner and wife Erica Stoll are expecting a baby daughter very soon

McIlroy Confirms Baby Daughter On The Way “Very Soon”

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he and his wife Erica Stoll are expecting a baby daughter “very soon.”

It was revealed by the Golf Channel’s Steve Sands during the third round of the BMW Championship that Stoll was due “any day now.”

“She is, yes. We’re about to be parents very soon, so we’re obviously super excited,” McIlroy said after his third round at Olympia Fields.

“Yeah, we’ve been sharing the news with friends and family, obviously, but I didn’t think it was something that I really particularly needed to share out here. It’s a private matter, but we’re really excited and can’t wait for her to get here.

“I think from the get-go my mind has been wandering the last few weeks, and now you guys sort of know the reason why.

“I’m just waiting for a phone call. I was waiting for a phone call last week and it didn’t come, and then Harry has been keeping his phone in his pocket just to make sure, but nothing as of yet. [If the call comes] I’m out of here. Yeah, out of here.”

With the baby on the way imminently, Rory is unsure whether he’ll be able to tee it up at East Lake in next week’s Tour Championship, where he will defend the FedEx Cup.

“I’m going to play in many more Tour Championships and it’s only going to be the birth of your first child once. That trumps anything else.”

It remains to be seen whether he is able to play in the US Open at Winged Foot in a few weeks’ time.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram