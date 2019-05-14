The four-time Major winner has hinted that he will tee it up in Tokyo next year

McIlroy Likely To Represent Ireland At 2020 Olympics

Rory McIlroy has revealed that he will likely represent Ireland at the 2020 Olympics.

The four-time Major winner skipped the 2016 games due to the fear of the Zika virus in Rio de Janeiro, but he has hinted that he will be playing in Tokyo next year.

“I think it would be a great experience,” McIlroy said of the 2020 Olympic Games ahead of this week’s USPGA Championship.

“It is just one of those things where it is in the middle of a really busy stretch but right now in my mind I will most likely play.”

The Belfast-native also confirmed that he would be representing Ireland next year if he does tee it up.

“As a young boy it was always my dream to play for Ireland,” he said at Bethpage.

“I wanted to play for Ireland, I was very proud to put on that shirt or that blazer.

“It is the same as the rugby players, there are players that play for Ulster but they want to play for Ireland as well.

“Golf is seen as a whole island sport, just like hockey is and most other sports are.”

McIlroy was put under intense scrutiny before the 2016 games over which nation he would represent.

He eventually chose Ireland but then skipped the games, like many others, due to Zika.

His decision to represent Ireland made sense because he played under the Golfing Union of Ireland in his amateur days (Northern and Republic share same union) and also represented Ireland at the World Cup of Golf.

However, he admitted in an interview with Irish newspaper the Sunday Independent that the decision made him feel uneasy.

“It put me in a position where I had to question who I am, where am I from,” McIlroy said.

“Whether that’s right or wrong, it’s how I feel.”

His participation would boost the men’s tournament as golf features for the second time since 1904.

Justin Rose will defend his Gold medal next year at Kasumigaseki Golf Club near Tokyo.

In Rio, Henrik Stenson bagged the Silver Medal for Sweden and Matt Kuchar picked up bronze for USA.

In the women’s event, Inbee Park won Gold for South Korea, Lydia Ko took the Silver for New Zealand and Shanshan Feng won the Bronze for China.