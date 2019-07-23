Rory McIlroy has released a statement after missing the cut by one at the Open Championship

McIlroy “More Motivated Than Ever” After Royal Portrush Missed Cut

Rory McIlroy says he has “learned a lot” and is “more motivated than ever” after missing the cut at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The Northern Irishman missed out on the weekend by a single stroke after rounds of 79 and 65.

He then broke down in tears in his post-round interview on Sky Sports after the support, as he said in his post-tournament statement, “hit me like a ton of bricks”.

Read McIlroy’s statement below –

“I don’t quite know where to start, so I’ll just say THANK YOU!

“Thank you to the R&A for bringing The Open back to Northern Ireland.

“Thank you to everyone at Royal Portrush for providing an amazing facility to host the biggest golf tournament in the world.

“Thank you to all my family, friends, team, sponsors and partners for supporting me throughout my journey as a golfer and a man.

“But last and by no means least, thank you to every single one of you willing me on as I was fighting to play the weekend.

“Whether you were there in person or watching on TV, it was overwhelming to experience.

“As I said afterwards, your support hit me like a ton of bricks.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve it, but I am so appreciative and I’ll do my best to let you know that more often.

“I learned a lot over the past few days and I’m more motivated than ever to become the golfer and competitor I know I can be.

“Thank you for believing in me and know that I’m giving my absolute most every time I tee it up.”

Rory McIlroy tees it up this week in Memphis at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind.

He has had two wins so far in 2019 along with nine top-10s.